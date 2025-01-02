Crosscountry Mortgage Recognized As Top Workplace By Scotsman Guide
"A strong workplace culture drives success," said Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CCM. "Starting the year with a recognition that highlights CCM's top talent and best-in-class business model speaks volumes to our incredible teams and their commitment to excellence."
2024 was a standout year for CCM. The company ranked number one on Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders
list, and earned recognition on the Top Emerging Stars , Top Women Originators and Top Veteran Originators
lists. Additionally, over 300 loan officers were named to the Top Originators
list, including Matt Weaver , who ranked number one for the most loans closed.
About CrossCountry Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage,
refinance
and
home equity
solutions – ranging from
conventional
and
jumbo mortgages
to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.
