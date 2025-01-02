Masterclass Announces The Power Of Mindset To Help Members Turn Challenges Into Growth And Optimal Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This class is for everyone who wants to perform at their best and help others to do the same-whether they're a manager, student, an athlete, a coach, a parent, or a teacher. It's led by Dweck and Yeager, whose pioneering work on mindsets has touched millions. They clearly present the highlights from decades of rigorous research. They accompany this with relatable, practical, and inspiring stories so that members understand how to put mindsets into action right away. The class features exclusive interviews with three special guests whose motivating stories bring mindset science to life-private equity founder and chairman, philanthropist and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young; parenting coach Lorena Tareszkiewicz Seidel; and law enforcement officer Jeremy Bohannon of the Austin Police Department.

Key lessons include :



Mastering Growth

Mindset:

Yeager and Dweck provide a canonical take on growth mindset and clear up misconceptions that sprung up as the concept grew in popularity. They also explain why a growth mindset is powerful and how anyone can cultivate it.

Convert Stress Into Fuel:

Members will learn how society's conventional view of stress is wrong, misleading, and undermines performance. They will learn how to reframe stress as a source of fuel that can drive optimal performance.

Practical Strategies for Everyday Growth:

Yeager explains that expert leaders don't just believe growth is possible; they take active steps to challenge and support others' growth. This "mentor mindset" is a powerful way to elevate team performance.

Stop Fighting with Your Kids and Start Inspiring Them:

Yeager and Seidel offer parenting techniques rooted in the mentor mindset that can head off tantrums and can turn each family fight into an opportunity for productive skill-building.

Revive Relationships:

Instructors will teach members that disagreements are not signs of a bad relationship, while the right mindset can open up opportunities to get closer. Real-World Applications:

Stories from experts will attest to the power of mindset, including Steve Young, who reveals that his years of NFL glory came after learning from early failures and difficulties. The story of his climb will inspire members-even those who aren't sports fans.

"The power of mindset is about harnessing what we believe to shape who we become," said Yeager. "In this class, my colleagues and I will show members how to adopt a mindset at home, at work and beyond, to bring out the best in themselves and others. The goal of this class is to give members the tools that they can use over the long haul, for the challenges that matter most to them, both as they pursue personal growth and as they strive to lead others."

