Tunisian Authorities Find 27 Corpses Of Migration Seekers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Tunisian coast guards found 27 corpses of people seeking irregular immigration and salvaged scores others alive off the island of Kerkennah of Sfax province on the eastern coast.

The Tunisian news agency said on Thursday 83 of the immigration seekers were rescued alive, explaining that the accident happened when two boats boarding the migration seekers sank.

Bulk of these immigration seekers were from African countries south of the desert.

Dr. Hatem Al-Sherif, the department director in Sfax, said the corpses were transported to forensics at Habib Bourguiba University Hospital in the province.

The Red Crescent, meanwhile, reported that there were children and pregnant women among the victims.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), up to 1,691 people, including 74 babies, died or were reported missing in the Mediterranean in 2024. (end)

