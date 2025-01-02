Türkiye's BIST 100 starts new year with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, started the new year on a positive note, opening at 9,858.10 points on Thursday. This marked a modest increase of 0.28 percent, or 27.54 points, compared to the previous session's closing value. The index’s strong start to 2025 follows a volatile but ultimately positive year for Turkish in 2024.



On the last trading day of 2024, Tuesday, the BIST 100 saw a slight decline of 0.6 percent, closing at 9,830.56 points. The daily trading volume on that day reached 86 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to about USD2.43 billion. Despite the drop on the final day, the overall performance of the index in 2024 was impressive.



Throughout the year, the BIST 100 saw substantial growth, gaining over 31 percent. This marked a significant jump from the 7,470.18 points recorded at the close of 2023. The strong performance reflects broader trends in Türkiye’s economy and investor sentiment, buoyed by both domestic factors and global market conditions.



As of 10:00 am (0700 GMT), exchange rates stood at 35.3710 for the US dollar against the Turkish lira, 36.6565 for the euro, and 44.3210 for the British pound. The price of one ounce of gold was USD2,633.80, and Brent crude oil was trading at USD74.75 per barrel, highlighting stable commodities and currency rates in the early days of the year.

