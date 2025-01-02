Rio’S New Year’S Eve: A Celebration Marred By Gunfire

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As millions gathered on Copacabana Beach to welcome 2025, a stray bullet reminded revelers of Rio's ongoing security challenges.



Despite improvements in public safety, a 14-year-old girl from Curitiba fell victim to celebratory gunfire, highlighting the persistent risks in one of the world's most iconic New Year's celebrations.



The incident occurred amidst a spectacular 12-minute fireworks display launched from ten offshore barges, drawing an estimated 2.5 million attendees.



Governor Cláudio Castro had promised "a grand and safe party." A record 28,000 security personnel, including 3,300 police officers, deployed to ensure safety.



Despite these precautions, a ricocheting bullet struck Ayron Lacerda's daughter in the arm. Lacerda criticized event organizers, describing his struggle to get medical attention for his injured child.







The celebration featured performances by Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso , Maria Bethânia, and pop sensation Anitta on a stage as tall as an eight-story building.



The event was expected to generate approximately 500 million euros in economic impact. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the delicate balance Rio faces between its festive atmosphere and the need for stringent security measures.



The city strives to maintain its status as a premier global destination. Addressing such safety concerns is crucial for its future success.

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109048797