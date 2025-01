Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Dividend Declaration

2 January 2025

Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared an increase in the quarterly dividend to 1.375 pence per Share from 1.325 pence per Share with respect to Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”). This increase follows the 0.025 pence per Share increase announced in each of January 2024 and January 2023.

In 2024, the Fund paid four quarterly dividends totalling 5.3 pence per share (2023: 5.2 pence per share).

During 2025, the Fund intends to pay four quarterly dividends each of 1.375 pence per share, in January, April, July and October, for a total of 5.5 pence per share1.

The January dividend will be paid gross on Friday, 31 January 2025 to Shareholders of record on Friday, 10 January 2025. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, 09 January 2025.

The Fund trades on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MCT. The Fund invests in a broadly diversified, actively managed portfolio of Canadian and U.S. equity income securities.



For additional information, please contact any of the undersigned: