No Mass New Year's Events Held In Crimea Chubarov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, no mass New Year's events were held due to a ban by the authorities.

This was stated by Refat Chubarov, the Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, during a TV marathon, as reported by Ukrinform.

"In occupied Crimea, no mass New Year's events were held. The occupation authorities explained this across the entire territory by claiming it was to ensure the safety of local residents. I remind you that a similar situation occurred last year, when the Russian-controlled local occupation authorities also refused to hold Christmas and New Year's celebrations due to the so-called 'yellow' level of terrorist threat, as they call it. Locals say that they care more about their own safety here, since they don't need to attend these events," he noted.

Chubarov added that ahead of the New Year holidays in Crimea, people are complaining about a sharp increase in prices.

"Overall, the demonization of Ukraine is expanding. Absolute demonization. St. Nicholas, in the view of the occupiers, is a direct link to the Ukrainian mentality and nation. It is clear that they are banning this," said the Head of the Mejlis.

As reported, activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement published photos with New Year's greetings from Crimea, Donbas, and the temporarily occupied Kherson region, addressed to Ukraine.