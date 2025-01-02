No Rift In The Team, He Knows His Job: Gambhir's Childhood Coach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj said there is no rift in the Indian camp.

Amid speculation of unrest in the dressing room following the 184-run loss against Australia in the Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Gambhir clarified that it were "just reports, not truth".

Speaking to IANS, Gambhir's coach Bhardwaj echoed the same sentiments and said "such reports" are usual when the team loses.

"Whenever a team loses, such reports emerge. Gambhir knows he has to do his best and also bring the best out of the team to win the match. He knows where the potential is and knows how to use experienced and newcomers. I don't think there is any rift in the team. As far as I know, Rohit is personally not satisfied with his own form," Gambhir's childhood coach Bhardwaj told IANS on Thursday.

In the pre-match press conference before the fifth and final Test of the series in Sydney, Gambhir stayed firm in his words and touched on the critical areas of the team's struggles.

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance. There were honest words, and honesty is important," he said.

Gambhir declined to confirm whether captain Rohit Sharma would be part of the playing XI. He was questioned about the captain's absence from the customary pre-match press conference and whether this indicated his inclusion in the final team.

"Everything is fine with Rohit. The head coach is here, and that should be enough. We will decide on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir said.

The fifth and final Test of the series will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday. Australia, currently, lead the series 2-1.