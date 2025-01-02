Musical Concert For New Year 2025 Celebrations
In celebration of the New Year 2025, the Commission of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the National Holidays Organizing Committee, hosted a musical concert on 31 December at Cinema Roma in the capital, Asmara.
The event was attended by a number of government officials, PFDJ members, diplomats, and invited guests. It featured a blend of cultural and national artistic performances, including poetry and dance.
The two-hour concert was broadcast live on Eri-TV.
In related news, the Eritrean people, both within the country and abroad, welcomed the New Year 2025 with great enthusiasm and hope.
