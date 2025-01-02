Musical Concert For New Year 2025 Celebrations

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In celebration of the New Year 2025, the Commission of Culture and Sports, in collaboration with the National Holidays Organizing Committee, hosted a musical concert on 31 December at Cinema Roma in the capital, Asmara.

The event was attended by a number of officials, PFDJ members, diplomats, and invited guests. It featured a blend of cultural and national artistic performances, including poetry and dance.

The two-hour concert was broadcast live on Eri-TV.

In related news, the Eritrean people, both within the country and abroad, welcomed the New Year 2025 with great enthusiasm and hope.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.