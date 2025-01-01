FBI Identifies New Orleans Attacker, Finds ISIS Flag In Used Car

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (KUNA) - The US Investigation Bureau (FBI) has stated that the man who drove a Ford pickup truck into New Year revelers in New Orleans Wednesday is an American from the State of Texas and it is treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

"The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas," the FBI announced in a press release.

It pointed out that Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, at approximately 3:15 a.m. CST, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others.

"After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two law enforcement officers were injured and transported to a local hospital."

It noted that the car used in the assault appears to have been rented, and "we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle".

The FBI, which is leading the investigation, said it is treating the incident as an "act of terrorism."

It indicated that an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and it is working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.

"Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject's vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter."

"The FBI's special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe," it stated.

Earlier, New Orleans Police announced that at least 10 people were killed and 35 injured in the car attack in Bourbon Street in New Orleans. It added that that the suspect was killed in a firefight with officers after the crash.

The driver's actions were "very intentional," said police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."

In the meantime, President Joe Biden extended his sincere condolences to families of the victims, affirming that is following up and is getting updated about the incident by his national security advisors.

"My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," he added. (pick up previous)

