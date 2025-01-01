Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's of Interior announced the arrest, in cooperation with the Iraqi security authorities, of a fugitive convicted in 11 criminal cases in Kuwait.

ADEN - Governor of Yemeni Taiz, Nabeel Shamsan, opened Kuwait residential village, located in the governorate's southern rural area.

GAZA - Palestinian Civil Defense officials said that 1,542 tents displaced Palestinians from refugee camps and shelters in Gaza Strip were soaked and flooded by heavy rains during the past two days.

WASHINGTON - At least 10 people were killed and 35 when a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the CNN reported.

NEW DELHI - India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between the two nations.

BRUSSELS - Romania and Bulgaria officially joined the Schengen Area as full members after a 13-year wait. (end)

