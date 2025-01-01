Cinc Visits Troops In Kursk Battle Zone, Confers Awards
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi presented awards to soldiers fighting in the Kursk combat zone.
Commander Syrskyi reported this on Facebook, as seen by Ukrinform.
"The heroic actions of Ukrainian troops forced the enemy to maintain a significant grouping of forces on its own territory and pull reserves from other areas. Thanks to your resolve and courage, the enemy's casualties in Kursk region amount to over 38,000, along with over a thousand units of equipment destroyed," Syrskyi noted.
According to him, on December 30, another 189 Ukrainians returned from captivity. The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that this is including de to the efforts of soldiers fighting in the Kursk axis as more than 700 Russian soldiers have been captured, replenishing the Ukrainian POW exchange fund.
Syrsky thanked the soldiers for their courage, heroism, and military feat.
"We will continue destroying the invaders. And it doesn't matter what passports they hold, be they Russian or North Korean," Syrskyi emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, Commander Syrskyi presented awards to infantrymen and paratroopers fighting in Donetsk region.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Facebook
