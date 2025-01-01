Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (January 2-4, 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kick off the new year with a weekend full of excitement and exploration across Qatar. Whether you're with family or friends, The Peninsula has rounded up some unmissable activities to make your first weekend of 2025 unforgettable.

Let us know how you spent the first weekend of 2025! Happy New Year!

Ras Abrouq Activations



Until January 18, 2025

Ras Abrouq

If you're up for a little getaway from the city this new year, Ras Abrouq might just be one of the perfect destinations. Ras Abrouq is the first-of-its-kind desert activation by Visit Qatar which will run until January 18, 2025. Located at the Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, the new tourist destination blends adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences at accessible prices.

Some of the activities include desert dining: Humo by Vicente Vidal; hot air balloon tethered flight, daycations at Habitas Ras Abrouq, stargazing, archery, food trucks, live music, fire shows & LED performances, art exhibition by Al-Hosh, falconry shows, horse and camel riding, and glamping.

Voyage Through The Golden Sand Exhibition



Until January 7, 2025

Katara Cultural Village - Building 47

The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has unveiled the Voyage through the Golden Sand exhibition by Cypriot artist Konstantinos Zannetos at Building 47. Running until January 7, the exhibition features 13 captivating paintings that explore the cultural heritage of the Arabian Peninsula. The artworks highlight the region's deep connection to falconry, purebred Arabian horses, camels, and the desert landscape, offering a visual journey into the traditions and beauty of Arab life.

Shop Qatar 2025



January 1 to 31, 2025

Multiple malls across Qatar

Shop Qatar is back with a new edition of excitement and activities. The opening ceremony is slated to be held at Place Vendome tonight, January 1, 2025, with several activities in line including parades, drone shows, and LED dance shows.

The event, which will be held across 17 malls in Qatar until month-end, promises kids and family activations, irresistible discounts, raffle draws, live shows, and competitions.

Marmi Festival 2025



January 1 to February 1, 2025

Sabkhat Marmi, Sealine

The 16th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) begins as it celebrates the rich legacy of falconry. Recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the festival stands as one of the most prestigious events dedicated to this tradition, attracting global attention to the cultural significance of falconry in the region.

Winter Experience



January 2 to 31, 2025; 4pm to 10pm

The Company House, Msheireb

Experience the warmth of Qatari heritage at Hosh Msheireb, where traditional hospitality is brought to life in a family-friendly setting. Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere with authentic coffee and cultural performances, offering a heartwarming experience of Qatar's rich traditions.

Art Mill Museum Presents MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today



Until 31 January 2025

National Museum of Qatar

A major exhibition showcasing art and architecture from Pakistan, spanning from the 1940s to the present, is on view until the end of the month. The word 'Manzar' in Urdu means a scene, a view, a landscape, or a perspective. This exhibition also aims to highlight the importance of the diverse art scenes in Pakistan and its diasporas.

Tickets are required to gain access to the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets prior visit.

Benchellal: Monumental "sculpting past tomorrow"



Until 18 January 2025

National Museum of Qatar

Benchellal: Monumental "Sculpting Past Tomorrow" highlights the couture dresses designed by award-winning Moroccan-Dutch fashion designer Mohamed Benchellal during his residency at Liwan Design Studios and Labs. The exhibition showcases his innovative collection, inspired by Qatar's landscape and blending tradition with modern design. Tickets are required to gain access to the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets prior visit.

Mal Lawal 4



Until April 10, 2025

Msheireb–Sahat Al Nakhel, Unit X04

The Mal Lawal exhibition returns to highlight the history of gaming, focusing on the 1990s through the collections of private collectors. The biennial exhibition invites local, regional, and international collectors to share works from their personal collections and their stories with the public.

Explore the colourful gaming world in the 1990s with this unique exhibition in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Tickets are required to gain access to the exhibition. Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets prior visit.