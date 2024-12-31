Algeria To Take Over UN Sec. Con. Presidency Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Algeria announced on Tuesday that they will assume, as of Wednesday, the presidency of the UN Security Council for January, a presidency that it intends to use to continue making the voice of Arab and African countries heard while advocating for just causes.

A statement by the Foreign said, "a year after its election as a non-permanent member of this UN body, Algeria will assume the presidency of the Security Council for a month during which special priority will be given to files related to the situation in the Middle East, particularly in occupied Palestine, and the fight against terrorism in Africa."

The statement added, "Algeria also intends, in this context, to organize at the ministerial level the quarterly open discussion of the Council on (the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue)."

The statement noted, "nearly 15 months after the beginning of the Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, the UN Security Council has demonstrated its inability to guarantee even the minimum level of protection for Palestinian civilians."

"This main body of the United Nations, charged with maintaining international peace and security, has remained divided despite the efforts of its elected members, including Algeria, to bring it back to the path of dialogue and the need to assume its responsibility towards the ongoing genocide in Gaza." (end)

mr







MENAFN31122024000071011013ID1109045789