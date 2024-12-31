LG Greets People On New Year

In a message the Lieutenant Governor said,“On the joyous occasion of New Year, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all. The commencement of the New Year reminds us to renew our pledge towards building a society that is peaceful and compassionate. Let us also commit ourselves to the vision of Viksit Bharat and taking Jammu Kashmir to pinnacle of development and prosperity. Let us celebrate the diversity of our rich culture and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood in our society.”

“May the New Year 2025 bring happiness, health and prosperity to all”.

