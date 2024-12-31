عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Greets People On New Year

LG Greets People On New Year


12/31/2024 7:07:16 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of New Year 2025.

In a message the Lieutenant Governor said,“On the joyous occasion of New Year, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all. The commencement of the New Year reminds us to renew our pledge towards building a society that is peaceful and compassionate. Let us also commit ourselves to the vision of Viksit Bharat and taking Jammu Kashmir to pinnacle of development and prosperity. Let us celebrate the diversity of our rich culture and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood in our society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“May the New Year 2025 bring happiness, health and prosperity to all”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Katra Ropeway Project: LG Wants Talks With All Stakeholders LG Sinha Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109045786


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search