عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Accuses Ukraine Of Violating Mobilization Conditions

UN Accuses Ukraine Of Violating Mobilization Conditions


12/31/2024 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine is violating its constitutional norms and international obligations during mobilization.

According to Azernews, this is stated in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report also noted that Kyiv's claims about the legality of the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are not supported by sufficient evidence.

Recently, the former Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine (2014-2019) Viktor Muzhenko acknowledged the need to lower the conscription age in the Ukrainian army to 18 or 20.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a project to lower the mobilization age was already being discussed in the Rada.

MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109045591


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search