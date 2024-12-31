(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine is violating its constitutional norms and international obligations during mobilization.

According to Azernews, this is stated in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The report also noted that Kyiv's claims about the legality of the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are not supported by sufficient evidence.

Recently, the former Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine (2014-2019) Viktor Muzhenko acknowledged the need to lower the conscription age in the Ukrainian to 18 or 20.

Earlier, Ukrainian reported that a project to lower the mobilization age was already being discussed in the Rada.