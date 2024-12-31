UN Accuses Ukraine Of Violating Mobilization Conditions
Ukraine is violating its constitutional norms and international
obligations during mobilization.
According to Azernews, this is stated in the report of the UN
High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The report also noted that Kyiv's claims about the legality of
the ban on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church are not supported by
sufficient evidence.
Recently, the former Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of
Ukraine (2014-2019) Viktor Muzhenko acknowledged the need to lower
the conscription age in the Ukrainian army to 18 or 20.
Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that a project to lower the
mobilization age was already being discussed in the Rada.
