US Farmers Fret Over Trump's Deportation Plans

Firebaugh, United States: Lifelong Joe Del Bosque knows that America can't live without immigrants, but he worries that many of his countrymen think it can't live with them either.

"When they're needed, they welcome them. When they don't need them, they want to kick them out," the 75-year-old told AFP.

Two undocumented workers from Honduras and a supervisor clear dead almond trees at Del Bosque Farms in Firebaugh, California, on December 17, 2024. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP)

"Well, right now the country doesn't know that they do need some of these workers."

Farmers like Del Bosque, who grows cantaloupes and almonds in California, fear they could be at the sharp end of president-elect Donald Trump's promise to deport millions of non-citizens.

Economists agree that a mass expulsion could leave him and others like him without enough workers to harvest food -- causing shortages and sending prices skyrocketing.

"He's talked about deportations. We don't know yet what that means," said Del Bosque.

"Does that mean everyone? We certainly hope that doesn't mean he's going to raid our farms, because without our people, our farms will come to a stop."

And it isn't just arable farmers who are worried.

Rick Naerebout, executive director of the Idaho Dairy Producers Association, warns the sudden disappearance of skilled laborers could be "devastating" to the dairy industry.

"It would only take a couple days of disruption and not being able to feed or milk our cows to where you would damage our industry beyond repair," he told AFP.