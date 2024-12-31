Support Rally For Pows Held In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 31, families of prisoners of war gathered in Zaporizhzhia to hold a rally aimed at reminding society about their loved ones still held in captivity.

According to a Ukrinform correspondent, the event's organizer, Stella Orel, shared:

"Today we gathered to remind everyone that our boys and girls are in captivity. They have no holidays or weekends. A part of our soul is with them - they are not forgotten. We don't need a Christmas tree or gifts. We need our loved ones to come home. We are waiting for them."

At Artists Square, participants set up a table with empty chairs, symbolizing the inability of families to gather together for festive meals while their loved ones remain in captivity.































































Additionally, a Christmas tree was decorated with ornaments bearing the names of the military units to which the prisoners belong. Photos of the captives were displayed prominently, as is customary during such events.

As reported earlier, during a recent prisoner exchange on December 30, 22 service members from Zaporizhzhia region were returned home.