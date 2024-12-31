Fire At Bulgaria Train Station Kills 4 Homeless People
Date
12/31/2024 9:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Sofia, Bulgaria: Four homeless people were killed overnight Tuesday at the main train station in Bulgaria's capital Sofia when a wagon they had sought shelter in caught fire, Police said.
Two others, aged 35 and 65, were hospitalised in critical condition for smoke inhalation, according to the Pirogov emergency hospital.
Prosecutors said an investigation was underway into the cause of the fire, which was rapidly put out without causing train delays.
They did not rule out criminal activity and said two men had been arrested, without specifying the charges against them.
MENAFN31122024000063011010ID1109045014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.