US Ambassador Mark Libby Extends His Congratulations To Azerbaijani People
Date
12/31/2024 8:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby congratulated Azerbaijan
on December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year's
holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Embassy on
X.
The Ambassador expressed his condolences to the people of
Azerbaijan over the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near the city
of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, resulting in the death of
many people.
Ambassador Libby also wished everyone peace, prosperity, and
happiness in the new year.
