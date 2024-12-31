عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Ambassador Mark Libby Extends His Congratulations To Azerbaijani People

US Ambassador Mark Libby Extends His Congratulations To Azerbaijani People


12/31/2024 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby congratulated Azerbaijan on December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year's holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Embassy on X.

The Ambassador expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, resulting in the death of many people.

Ambassador Libby also wished everyone peace, prosperity, and happiness in the new year.

MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044851


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search