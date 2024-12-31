US Ambassador Mark Libby Extends His Congratulations To Azerbaijani People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby congratulated Azerbaijan on December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year's holiday, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the Embassy on X.

The Ambassador expressed his condolences to the people of Azerbaijan over the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, resulting in the death of many people.

Ambassador Libby also wished everyone peace, prosperity, and happiness in the new year.