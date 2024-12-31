Total Sports Announces Grand Opening Of Its New Outlet In Wakad

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Total Sports, India's premier destination for sports and enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest outlet in Wakad, Pune, opening on 1st January 2025.



With a wide range of products from over 100 global brands, Total Sports offers a comprehensive shopping experience for and fitness enthusiasts. Whether you're into badminton, cricket, and tennis, or looking for premium fitness gear, this new store is your go-to destination.



Inaugural Highlights:

To celebrate the grand opening, Total Sports is rolling out exclusive offers for its valued customers:

- Upto 50% Off on a Wide Range of Products: Discover unbeatable deals on top-quality sports gear and accessories.



- Special Inaugural Giveaway for the First 100 Shoppers:

Shop for just ?1000 or more and walk away with exciting gifts worth upto 5000 rupees.



- To avail of this offer, simply follow these steps:

1. Show your Instagram account proving you're following Total Sports.

2. Present the official invitation post with the offer details.



Why Visit Total Sports?

- Diverse Product Range: Explore an unmatched collection catering to all major sports and fitness needs.

- Top Global Brands: Experience premium quality and innovative designs from trusted international and domestic brands.

- Expert Guidance: Receive personalised recommendations from sports experts to elevate your performance.



“The new store in Wakad marks a significant milestone in our journey to bring world-class sports gear closer to enthusiasts across India. Pune, known for its vibrant and active community, is the perfect location for Total Sports, and we're excited to meet the city's passionate athletes and fitness lovers,” said Niteen Shah, Co-Founder, Total Sports.



He further stated,“To double the celebrations, International Wrestler, Maharashtra Kesari and Rustam-e-Hind Amol Buchade will be present at the store launch in Wakad.”



The wrestling veteran, who has his own academy named Amol Buchade Wrestling Academy, Pimpri-Chinchwad is now making future wrestling superstars under his watchful eyes.



Event Details:

- Date: 1st January 2025

- Time: 11:15 AM onwards

- Location: Total Sports, Wakad, Pune



Join us as we kickstart the New Year by celebrating sports, fitness, and unbeatable deals. Let's make 2025 a year of achieving goals, one step at a time, with Total Sports!



For more information, follow us on Instagram at @totalsportsandfitness



About Total Sports:

Total Sports is a leading sports retail brand dedicated to delivering high-quality gear, apparel, and accessories to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With a vision to inspire active lifestyles, Total Sports offers an extensive range of products catering to all major sports and fitness categories.



Company :-Total Sports & Fitness

User :- Sushant Joshi

Email :...

Phone :-7775808085

Url :-