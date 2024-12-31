Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Performs Testicular Cryopreservation For 4 Young Boys Prior To Undergoing Bone Marrow Transplantation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

The procedure preserves the future fertility of the young boys prior to undergoing Bone Marrow Transplant to treat blood disorders and immunodeficiency diseases.

Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully performed four testicular tissue cryopreservation (TTC) procedures on four young patients (2, 7, 4 and 10 years-old respectively) prior to undergoing Bone Marrow Transplantation to treat their diseases. Two of the boys suffered from immunodeficiency diseases, one was diagnosed with leukemia and the other with thalassemia. Launching this innovative medical advancement for the first time in the UAE reflects ADSCC's commitment to provide comprehensive innovative care for young patients and advanced pediatric bone marrow transplant care. The success of these procedures reinforces the Emirate's ongoing healthcare achievements, further cementing Abu Dhabi's status as a global leader in healthcare and life sciences.

Prior to bone marrow transplant, the young boys were required to undergo high-dose chemotherapy and total body irradiation required for the transplant. The parents were fully informed and educated about the potential risks of these treatments for their children's future fertility. ADSCC physicians explained the benefits of testicular tissue cryopreservation in restoring the children's future fertility.

The four surgical procedures were performed at ADSCC in 2024 with the consent of each of the children's parents. Testicular tissues of each child were removed in a one-hour-procedure by ADSCC Pediatric Surgeons with the support of a multidisciplinary team of Urologists, Anesthesiologists and Bone Marrow Transplant physicians, and were transferred to one of Abu Dhabi's Fertility Centers for processing and preservation.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center said,“At ADSCC, we achieved a groundbreaking milestone earlier this year by performing the first ovarian tissue preservation procedure for a 7-year-old girl. Today, we are proud to announce another remarkable achievement of successfully performing testicular tissue cryopreservation for four young male patients. This achievement was made possible by our dedicated multidisciplinary team and highlights not only the advancements in pediatric care and fertility preservation but also our commitment to pioneering cutting-edge medical practices and delivering patient-centered care through our Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT©). By offering fertility preservation options, including testicular and ovarian cryopreservation, we empower our pediatric BMT patients-both pre- and post-puberty-with the possibility of future fertility despite treatments that may impact their reproductive potential. Our efforts are derived by the latest scientific advancements, positioning ADSCC as a leader in providing tailored fertility preservation solutions for pre-pubertal male and female patients in the UAE and the region. This progress reinforces our vision to set new standards in medical excellence and compassionate care.”

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Clinical Lead & Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Consultant at ADSCC stated,“A key milestone in ADSCC journey is the successful integration of testicular tissue preservation into the treatment plans of young male patients undergoing bone marrow transplantation. This innovative procedure was seamlessly incorporated into their comprehensive care, which included high-intensity chemotherapy and radiation therapy that are crucial steps in preparing for the life-saving bone marrow transplant to treat their underlying conditions.”

Dr. Sleiman Gebran, Pediatric Surgery Consultant at ADSCC, said,“The surgical procedure involved carefully removing a small portion of the testicular tissue while ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding anatomy and functionality. It is a meticulous process that requires precision and collaboration with a multidisciplinary team to integrate this into the patient's overall treatment plan which we offer at ADSCC. This groundbreaking approach allows us to preserve spermatogonial stem cells for potential future use, offering families reassurance amidst challenging circumstances. As a pediatric surgeon, it is both a privilege and a responsibility to be part of a procedure that not only treats current health challenges but also addresses long-term quality of life goals for our patients.”

In 2023, ADSCC has been officially designated as the Center of Excellence for Bone Marrow Transplantation by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and was the first center in the UAE to be accredited by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its comprehensive cellular therapy program in 2024. These recognitions underscore the center's commitment to excellence in providing advanced bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation services. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a specialized, internationally accredited team, ADSCC adheres to the highest global standards of care, ensuring optimal therapeutic outcomes for patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

The advanced technique of TTC involves slicing testicular tissue into thin strips, which are treated with cryoprotective agents to safeguard the cells from damage during the freezing process. The tissue is then gradually cooled and stored at ultra-low temperatures, typically in liquid nitrogen at approximately -196°C (-320.8°F). It can remain preserved for 20 to 25 years or longer, with the potential for future reimplantation to restore fertility. TTC is among the most innovative techniques globally, offering a promising solution for preserving fertility in prepubescent males at risk of infertility due to chemotherapy or radiation therapy during childhood.

This accomplishment highlights ADSCC's leadership in advancing regional healthcare capabilities, particularly in cellular therapy research and its applications across diverse fields such as oncology, hematology, and reproductive health. By focusing on both immediate treatment and long-term quality of life, the center demonstrates its dedication to providing forward-thinking, patient-centered care that sets new benchmarks for healthcare innovation in the UAE and the region.

About Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) is a renowned healthcare institution in Abu Dhabi, UAE, specialising in advanced stem cell therapy, research, and regenerative medicine. ADSCC is the incubator of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (AD-BMT©) program, the first comprehensive programme to provide autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cells transplant (HSCT) for adult and paediatric patients in the UAE since 2020. As a Center of Excellence in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation accredited by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, ADSCC's holistic service model includes advanced research, clinical trials, translational care, and manufacturing capabilities. ADSCC has one of the region's most advanced and sophisticated research labs and a robust multidisciplinary hospital. It is the only center in the UAE to encompass a cell processing laboratory, a state-of-the-art apheresis unit, a stem cell collection unit, a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) laboratory, and dedicated multi-specialty outpatient clinics and inpatient wards. As the UAE's first and most experienced stem cell transplant center, ADSCC has received multiple prestigious recognitions and conducted strategic collaborations, solidifying its position as a center of excellence. In 2024, ADSCC received accreditation from the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for its cellular therapy processing laboratory, the first in UAE and one of only two in Middle East to receive this global accreditation.