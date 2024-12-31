Israeli army engages in intense battles in Gaza

(MENAFN) Yovav Katz's famous poem, "My daughter, do you cry or laugh?" written after the Six-Day War, echoed the security the Israeli achieved. Today, that question holds new meaning, especially after the horrors of October 7, when the Gaza periphery was devastated by a massacre carried out by Hamas operatives. Since the attack, the Israeli army has been engaged in intense battles in Gaza, as well as on multiple fronts, including Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, Yemen, and Iran. In recent days, the 162nd Division succeeded in pushing back Hamas forces in Jabalya, where hundreds of fighters, including those involved in the October 7 massacre, were captured. The IDF is also making progress in Beit Hanoun, while the nightmare of northern Gaza, where rockets, machine gun fire, and snipers threatened communities, continues to evolve.



As the IDF dismantles Hamas' strongholds in northern Gaza, the collapse of symbolic sites of evil brings some relief to residents of places like Sderot, Netiv Ha’asara, and Nir Aam, but the battle is far from over. The Israeli army continues to pay a high price in blood, with many hostages still trapped in tunnels, suffering unimaginable horrors. Five brigades are currently engaged in northern Gaza, while additional forces operate in other parts of the Strip. This massive deployment of troops has stretched the IDF's resources thin, impacting its ability to maintain effectiveness across all fronts. Military leaders believe that increasing pressure will force Hamas to negotiate, though the outcome remains uncertain.



The political echelon must reassess its strategy, considering alternatives for Gaza’s future, including how to free the hostages, remove Hamas from power, and avoid direct Israeli military control. While progress has been made in dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure, a broader political solution remains elusive. Unlike the end of the Six-Day War in 1967, when Israel emerged victorious and secure, residents of the Gaza border areas are still far from peace. The lack of a clear strategy, political determination, and creativity in securing a solution is a major obstacle. There are fears that without a shift in approach, the Israeli army may be fighting in Gaza for years to come, singing the same old songs of military engagement without a path to lasting peace.

