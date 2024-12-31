'Arabization Of Science Key To Advancement'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Arabization of science is a crucial part of the nations-led efforts to maintain their cultural identity and technological advancement.

However, notwithstanding the formidable challenges these nations encounter, many of them succeeded in enhancing education with their national languages, thereby promoting understanding and generating knowledge. Several experts and academics emphasised to QNA the feasibility of Arabization of science.

Head of the Arabic Language Department at Qatar University and member of the Scientific Council of the Doha Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language, Dr. Ahmad Al Kubaisi, emphasised that teaching sciences in Arabic language helps students approach them in a closer way and augments their comprehension, affirming that this method is better than teaching them in a foreign language.

Secretary-General of the Kuwait-based Arab Center for Authorship and Translation of Health Science in Kuwait, Dr. Marzouk Youssef Al Ghanim, said the center's philosophy is centred on Arabization of science, especially medicine.

Secretary-General of the Egyptian association for the Arabization of sciences and Professor of computer engineering at Al Azhar University, Dr. Mohamed Younis Al Hamlawi, emphasised that the rapid evolution in a variety of science realms prompts the need for bridging the gap with the developed countries to reach the pinnacle of technological success.

Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Islamic Studies, and Middle Eastern and North African Studies at the University of Leeds in UK,

Dr. Ruba Khamam, said most Arab universities teach sciences in English language, bearing in their mind that teaching them in Arabic will complicate the situation for Arab students who learn everything in Arabic then come across to learn them in English again.

Emeritus Professor of English Literature at University of Hassan II in Morocco, Dr. Hassan Helmy, said there have been decades-long calls for Arabization but were not serious enough.