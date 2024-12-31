75,000 Palestinians Trapped In Northern Gaza Face Imminent Danger, WHO Warns

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) GENEVA / PNN /

The World Organization (WHO) has warned about the life-threatening situation faced by 75,000 Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza, who have been under an Israeli military blockade for more than 80 days. The organization said the ongoing Israeli siege has left the lives of these civilians at extreme risk.

The WHO expressed shock over the recent Israeli attack that targeted the Kamal Adwan Hospital, taking the last remaining major healthcare facility in northern Gaza out of service. This attack has left tens of thousands of people in the area without access to critical medical care amid ongoing hostilities.

Since October 5, 2024, Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out systematic attacks on the northern Gaza regions, including the Jabalia refugee camp and the towns of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, with an estimated 80,000 Palestinians currently trapped in these areas. The siege has resulted in over 4,000 Palestinians killed or missing, along with 12,000 injured and 1,750 detained.

In addition to these attacks, Israeli artillery shelled the upper floors of the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in eastern Gaza City this early morning, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

