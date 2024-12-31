Yoon Suk Yeol impeaches arrest warrant issued over martial law

(MENAFN) President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on December 14 for his brief martial law, and a South Korean court issued an unusual arrest order against him on Tuesday. The warrant for the arrest is good until Monday.



Yoon disregarded at least four requests from investigators to come in for interrogation on treason and insurrection charges.



According to Seoul-based Yonhap News, the Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) requested the arrest warrant, which Seoul Western District Court granted on the grounds that the officials were responsible for planning the insurgency, abusing power, and masterminding the disastrous Dec. 3 martial law declaration.



Following his shocking decision on the evening of December 3, Yoon became the first sitting president to be charged with treason and insurrection and to be banned from travel.



Additionally, investigators from the Defense Ministry, the police, and the prosecution were permitted to inspect Yoon's presidential house in the capital's Yongsan area.



