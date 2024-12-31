PURE EV Marches towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 30 December 2024 - PURE EV, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers has achieved a significant milestone in sustainability and energy efficiency through smartly integrating the 500 KWh of Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) and 125 KW of solar system with DG and Grid at its facility in Telangana. This has resulted in significant savings to the tune of 60% reduction in power bill costs and 65% reduction in DG fuel bills compared to the previous fiscal year of FY 23.



The solar installation has been helping the company to harness renewable energy to power its operations and significantly reduce the electricity consumption from the grid.

Installation of 500 KWh of ESS and its seamless integration with Solar, grid and DG has ensured a significant saving in fuel costs and also decreased peak load KVA charges by 50%, further improving the operational efficiency



The 500 KWh installed capacity fully consists of refurbished batteries, which have been repurposed from customers who exchanged their older batteries for the latest 5th generation high-performance batteries. This initiative highlights the company's strong commitment to environmental sustainability and its efforts to promote a circular economy in EV batteries.

“We are happy that our actions stay true to our genesis of Power Using Renewable Energy (PURE), which not only helps us reduce our environmental impact but also significantly cut energy costs,” said Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV. “By harnessing the power of solar energy in combination with cutting-edge energy storage technology, we are making powerful strides towards a more sustainable future. This approach not only reduces our reliance on non-renewable resources but also enhances our operational efficiency, ensuring that we are driving both environmental and economic benefits. As we continue to innovate and integrate these green technologies into our business model, we are reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and shaping a cleaner, more energy-efficient tomorrow."

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, PURE EV is planning to expand its renewable energy efforts in the next two years. The company aims to add another 125 KW solar system and a further 500 KWh ESS, accelerating its path toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions at its plant and offices by 2026.





MENAFN31122024005232011781ID1109044072