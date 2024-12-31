CALLOWAY's NURSERY SHARES TOP 5 GARDENING TRENDS FOR 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Look for unique plants, porchscaping, Pantone-inspired colorways and more

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery and Cornelius Nursery , the leading destinations for top-quality in Dallas-Fort Worth, Cedar Park, Houston and Galveston, are sharing the top five gardening trends that will transform outdoor and indoor spaces in 2025.

Calloway's Nursery Vice President and Texas Certified Nursery Professional Jennifer Hatalski says Texas gardeners will find inspiration and beautify their spaces in 2025 with the following fresh trends:



Unique plants : Use new plants to add interest to your home or garden. For example, the Firefly Petunia, Light Bio 's glow-in-the-dark plant named one of the best inventions of 2024 by Time Magazine , is a stunning white petunia by day, making it ideal for indoor gardens placed near sunny windows.

Porchscaping : Boosting curb appeal with large, layered container gardens will be a major trend for 2025. Gardeners can use the "thriller, filler and spiller" technique, mixing dramatic plants like a spiral Boxwood, a medium-height filler plant, plus a blooming perennial for fullness and a trailing plant that cascades over the container's edges.

Pantone-inspired colorways : Earthier tones take center stage as Pantone declared Mocha Mousse its Color of the Year. Plants like Carex, Cordyline and Cast in Bronze Distylium fit the trend and pair beautifully with complementary shades found in Pantone's Floral Pathways Palette for some additional color options.

Gardening for pollinators : Pollinator-friendly gardening will surge, with annuals like Lantana, perennials such as Coneflower, and shrubs like Kaleidoscope Abelia becoming staples to sustain bees, hummingbirds, butterflies and more. Privacy gardening :

Gardeners with

limited space can leverage new techniques like green fencing or vertical plantings to add visual interest and create a private outdoor retreat.

"We know plant lovers will have goals to spend more time in their gardens in 2025. It's so beneficial for your body and mind," said Hatalski. "Our team of Texas Certified Nursery Professionals are available to provide expertise on ways to incorporate new trends and ensure gardens thrive in our Texas climates."

Additionally, for gardeners wanting year-round garden perfection, Calloway's Nursery and its Houston-based subsidiary, Cornelius Nursery, offer services such as Landscape Design & Installation and Precision Maintenance.

About Calloway's & Cornelius Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's, which acquired Houston-based Cornelius Nursery in 1999, has a total of 29 locations between the two brands in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Cedar Park and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's and Cornelius Garden Services division offer planting services through Pick & Plant, Landscape Design & Installation, and Precision Maintenance to help customers beautify and maintain any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, visit .

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED