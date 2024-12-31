Fire Services Dept Responds To Over 6,700 Calls In 2024

The department said the main causes of fires were leaks from LPG, electrical overloads, short circuits and the increased use of heating devices.

According to details obtained from the F&ES Department, a total of 6,752 fire calls and 60 rescue calls were recorded throughout 2024, with 42 classified as false alarms, reported news agency KNO.

Notably, 23 firefighters were injured during various operations across the valley. The data also revealed that 6,427 awareness programmes were conducted throughout the region by the end of November 2024, reaching 566,797 students, 50,713 teaching staff, 34,258 health employees, and 118,890 other participants, raising awareness about fire safety.

Alok Kumar (IPS), ADGP and Director of F&ES, J&K, said,“99% of people want to get out of their burning houses, while we can't wait to get in to save lives. Fighting fires that threaten lives and safety is one of the most dangerous challenges we face. Our deep commitment to saving lives drives us forward. Every fire is a fierce battle, and every life we save reinforces our purpose.” He added,“We Serve to Save.”

The department conducted a total of 4,889 fire service audits during the year, with monthly breakdowns as: January: 446 audits, February: 441 audits, March: 453 audits, April: 410 audits, May: 509 audits, June: 440 audits, July: 527 audits, August: 494 audits, September: 333 audits, October: 394 audits and November: 442 audits.

The Fire & Emergency Services Department said it responded to 6,752 fire incidents from January to November 2024. These incidents resulted in the injury of 23 fire service personnel during operations .

