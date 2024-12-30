Qatar Surpasses 5 Million Visitors In 2024

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – According to information from Qatar Tourism, reported by state news agency QNA , Qatar surpassed five million international visitors in 2024. This milestone represents a 25% increase in arrivals from abroad compared to 2023.

“Surpassing five million visitors is a landmark accomplishment for Qatar, bringing us closer to realizing our vision of positioning the country as one of the world's fastest-growing, family-friendly premier destinations,” said Qatar Chairman Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

This 25% year-on-year growth, alongside the exceptional sales of 10 million room nights, he said, underscores the effectiveness of the country's strategy and the collaborative efforts of its stakeholders. Al Kharji added that Qatar delivers unique experiences and service excellence across all the tourism touch points for every visitor.

Between 2022 and 2030, Qatar aims to nearly triple its visitor numbers, according to the chairman of Qatar Tourism.“Our tourism goals are ambitious but achievable,” he said. It also aims to increase total tourism contribution to gross domestic product to 10-12%.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals make up 41% of visitors. Key source markets, including Saudi Arabia, India, United Kingdom, Germany and United States, demonstrated substantial growth.

The five million visitors have surpassed the country's target for the year, which was 4.79 million. To date in 2024, 56% of the visitors arrived by air, 37% by land, and the remaining 7% by sea. The QNA report cites the hosting of the Asia Cup and the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix, the cruise season, and a record number of Saudi visitors during school holidays as key drivers of tourism.

