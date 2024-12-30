Techmediabreaks Why The Coretec Group Inc. (CRTG) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Coretec Group (OTCQB: CRTG)

is a leader specializing in silicon-based solutions that advance storage, materials science and visualization technologies.“Through cutting-edge developments like the Endurion program and CHS, the company is driving progress in electric ('EVs'), semiconductors and clean technology. Additionally, it is broadening its reach into 3D visualization with its CSpace platform, exemplifying its dedication to transformative advancements across diverse industries,” reads a recent article.“The Endurion program redefines lithium-ion battery performance by integrating silicon anodes to replace traditional graphite... The Coretec Group's cyclohexasilane ('CHS') technology offers unparalleled atom density, enabling advancements in high-growth industries such as semiconductors, energy storage and advanced lighting... The Coretec Group's patented 3D volumetric display technology, provides glasses-free, high-resolution imagery for applications in medical imaging, automotive design and defense visualization. Capable of producing true 3D images viewable from all angles, CSpace is poised to transform how industries interact with complex datasets.”

About The Coretec Group, Inc.

The Coretec Group, headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, specializes in the development of engineered silicon for advanced applications. Through its proprietary Endurion program, Coretec is creating silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries designed to charge faster and last longer, with the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle (“EV”) market and other energy storage applications. For more information, visit

TheCoretecGroup .

