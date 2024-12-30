President Ramkalawan Announces Changes In The Cabinet Of Ministers
President Wavel Ramkalawan announced the demission of Mr. Naadir Hassan from his position as Minister of Finance, Economy Planning, and Trade.
During a press conference held this afternoon at State House, the President expressed his gratitude to Minister Hassan for his dedicated service to the nation in this crucial portfolio.
Following this development, the President also announced that the Vice President, Mr. Ahmed Afif will thereafter oversee the Ministry of Finance, Economy Planning, and Trade.
Upon his departure from the government at the end of January 2025, Minister Hassan will assume the role as Chairperson of the Board of the Islands Development Company (IDC).
Additionally, the President also announced the appointment of Mr. Cyril Bonnelame as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Islands Development Company (IDC).
Future restructuring will be announced early next year.
