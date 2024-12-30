عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti FM Arrives In Syria


12/30/2024 10:04:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday.
According to a Ministry statement, Al-Yahya, accompanied by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, are heading a high-level delegation to the recovering Arab country within the framework of GCC ministerial council recommendations of guaranteeing Syria's independence, Sovereignty and unity; a message of support to the Syrian people's will. Kuwait is the current chair of the ministerial council. (end)
nma


MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109042155


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search