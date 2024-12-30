Kuwaiti FM Arrives In Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday. According to a statement, Al-Yahya, accompanied by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, are heading a high-level delegation to the recovering Arab country within the framework of GCC ministerial council recommendations of guaranteeing Syria's independence, and unity; a message of support to the Syrian people's will. Kuwait is the current chair of the ministerial council. (end) nma

