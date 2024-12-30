Interpretation.AI - Fault Interpretation Capabilities Added

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive GeoInterpretation, Inc. ("CGI") is pleased to announce upgraded functionality related to its Interpretation software ("IAI").

IAI enhances the efficiency & productivity of exploration workflows by harnessing the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence. This browser-based AI enables rapid seismic and well log visualization and interpretation, empowering geoscientists to complete their interpretive workflows in a fraction of the time traditionally required. By leveraging the expertise of geoscientists to define project goals and data interpretation methods, IAI quickly learns from samples and generates interpretations of entire datasets. This iterative process delivers final interpretations in hours or days, significantly reducing the timeline compared to conventional methods that take weeks or months.

Earlier versions of IAI utilized seismic and well log data to identify subsurface facies and horizons. The new version adds the ability to identify and interpret faults within the seismic volume. Subsurface faults are fractures or zones of fractures between rocks in the earth. They are often conduits for hydrocarbon migration. Depending on the types of rocks involved, they can also sometimes serve as trapping mechanisms for hydrocarbons and thus are an important component of subsurface interpretation. IAI utilizes a pre-trained model to quickly create the initial fault interpretation. The interpretation can then be fine-tuned using active learning methods based on the geoscientist's own work.

In future versions, CGI plans to develop additional modules that utilize AI methods to create sub-volumes to aid in the identification of rare seismic facies and to introduce multivolume transfer learning capabilities into the platform.

Dr. Piyush Kumar, founder of CGI, said "We are excited to add fault interpretation capabilities to IAI. Identifying faults is an important step in our quest to build an AI toolkit for subsurface mapping."

About CGI

CGI is a Tallahassee based startup that solves seismic imaging problems using recently emerging AI techniques at the intersection of compression, visualization of large datasets on the web, deep neural networks, and a computational engine that leverages both the cloud and the browser.

For More Information, visit our website at interpretation or contact CEO John Adamick at [email protected] .

