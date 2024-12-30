A Holiday Message From Xeriant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or“the Company”), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, today released a holiday message from its CEO, Keith Duffy:

Dear and Valued Associates,

As we gather with family and friends to celebrate this special time of year, I want to take a moment to extend my warmest holiday wishes and heartfelt gratitude for your continued support.

Reflecting on 2024, Xeriant made significant progress with the development of NEXBOARDTM, a novel and potentially transformative composite building panel made primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, targeting the emerging green construction materials market. Our goal was to produce a cost-competitive, eco-friendly product that deploys the latest advancements in polymer science and manufacturing techniques to deliver superior durability and sustainability.

Each step forward has validated our mission and opened new doors. Over the course of the year, we have also built strong industry relationships with equipment manufacturers, chemical suppliers, and leading homebuilders. We are well-positioned for some major wins in 2025.

Technology continues to drive Xeriant's mission and, while the journey hasn't always been easy, the direction we have chosen is one we believe will lead to game-changing outcomes. As a smaller company navigating big ambitions, we have consistently aimed high, worked hard, and remained steadfast in pursuing long-term, meaningful goals over quick wins.

NEXBOARD's development exemplifies this mindset. What began as a promising environmental initiative has evolved into a construction technology that could reshape industries. Our efforts to refine and enhance NEXBOARD have gone far beyond initial expectations, driven by a shared commitment to both sustainability and shareholder value.

The feedback and goodwill we've received throughout 2024 have been immensely encouraging, but we're not stopping at certification. Our aspirations stretch further - to create technologies that redefine industries. In that regard, we expect to have some exciting aerospace announcements during the first quarter of 2025.

I am deeply grateful for the dedication of our team, the insights of our advisors, and the ongoing support from all of you. Together, we'll continue to push boundaries and welcome new partnerships that align with our vision.

Wishing you a joyful holiday season and a 2025 filled with health, happiness, and exciting new achievements.

