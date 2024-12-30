Biden Announces USD 2.5B In Security Assistance For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that nearly USD

2.5 billion in security assistance will be allocated to Ukraine.

That is according to a statement on the White House websit , Ukrinform reports.

The aid includes an additional $1.25 billion drawdown package for the Ukrainian military, as well as a $1.22 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package.

Biden noted that the allocated funds will provide Ukraine with "both an immediate influx of capabilities that it continues to use to great effect on the battlefield and longer-term supplies of air defense, artillery, and other critical weapons systems."

He also emphasized that the U.S. Department of Defense is in the process of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles to strengthen Ukraine's position during the winter.

U.S. toby– PM

Biden added that the Department of Defense has allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress.

He concluded by stating that the United States will continue working relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in its war against Russia over the remainder of his time in office.