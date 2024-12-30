China imposes sanctions on US defense companies

(MENAFN) China has imposed sanctions on seven U.S. defense companies and their executives in response to Washington’s recent arms sale to Taiwan, which Beijing views as a violation of the One-China principle. The sanctions come after U.S. President Joe Biden approved a $571.3 million military aid package for Taiwan last week.



The Chinese Foreign stated that the U.S. actions interfere with China’s internal affairs and threaten its and territorial integrity. The sanctioned companies include Insitu Inc., Hudson Technologies Co., Saronic Technologies, Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm Inc., and Oceaneering International Inc. The ministry also blacklisted relevant senior executives but did not reveal their identities.



These sanctions will freeze assets of the U.S. firms and executives within China, and prohibit Chinese organizations and individuals from engaging in business with them. The move adds to the ongoing tensions between China and the U.S. Following the announcement, the Biden administration approved a record $895 billion defense budget, which further strengthens U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific, especially to counter China. Beijing has condemned the budget, citing its anti-China content.

MENAFN30122024000045015687ID1109041538