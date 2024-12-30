Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Syria
An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin
Rafiyev has visited Syria, Azernews reports.
During the visit, Rafiyev held discussions with Assad Hassan
Al-Shibani, the Foreign Minister of Syria's transitional
government.
Rafiyev extended congratulations from Azerbaijan's leadership
regarding the commencement of a new phase focused on enhancing
stability in Syria and ensuring the well-being of its citizens, as
well as promoting representation for the Syrian people in
governance. He affirmed that Azerbaijan, alongside the Republic of
Turkiye, stands in support of Syria during this crucial period and
expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to assist with reconstruction
efforts.
In addition to humanitarian assistance, Azerbaijan is dedicated
to providing the necessary diplomatic backing to the new Syrian
government. Rafiyev pointed out Azerbaijan's experience in
post-conflict reconstruction, which could be beneficial to Syria's
recovery process.
Minister Al-Shibani commended Azerbaijan's liberation of its
territories as a significant milestone for peace both regionally
and globally, offering congratulations to the Azerbaijani people
and leadership. He characterized President Ilham Aliyev as a
determined leader and drew parallels between Syria's transition in
governance and Azerbaijan's historic victory.
The Syrian Foreign Minister noted that the new government's main
objective is to achieve national unity through dialogue with all
domestic groups and to promote peaceful relations with neighboring
countries. He emphasized that the previous administration left
Syria in a state of devastation and isolation, highlighting the
importance of socio-economic development, national and political
unity, and improving Syria's international standing.
Both parties underscored their mutual desire to embark on a new
era of cooperation and friendship between Azerbaijan and Syria,
with a focus on re-establishing long-dormant bilateral relations.
In this context, plans were discussed to reopen the Azerbaijani
Embassy in Damascus, which has been closed for 12 years.
At the end of their meeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shibani
was invited to visit Azerbaijan to further strengthen the newly
formed ties. He gratefully accepted the invitation and expressed
his enthusiasm for regular visits from Azerbaijani representatives
to Syria.
