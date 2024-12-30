Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Visits Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Yalchin Rafiyev has visited Syria, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Rafiyev held discussions with Assad Hassan Al-Shibani, the Foreign Minister of Syria's transitional government.

Rafiyev extended congratulations from Azerbaijan's leadership regarding the commencement of a new phase focused on enhancing stability in Syria and ensuring the well-being of its citizens, as well as promoting representation for the Syrian people in governance. He affirmed that Azerbaijan, alongside the Republic of Turkiye, stands in support of Syria during this crucial period and expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to assist with reconstruction efforts.

In addition to humanitarian assistance, Azerbaijan is dedicated to providing the necessary diplomatic backing to the new Syrian government. Rafiyev pointed out Azerbaijan's experience in post-conflict reconstruction, which could be beneficial to Syria's recovery process.

Minister Al-Shibani commended Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories as a significant milestone for peace both regionally and globally, offering congratulations to the Azerbaijani people and leadership. He characterized President Ilham Aliyev as a determined leader and drew parallels between Syria's transition in governance and Azerbaijan's historic victory.

The Syrian Foreign Minister noted that the new government's main objective is to achieve national unity through dialogue with all domestic groups and to promote peaceful relations with neighboring countries. He emphasized that the previous administration left Syria in a state of devastation and isolation, highlighting the importance of socio-economic development, national and political unity, and improving Syria's international standing.

Both parties underscored their mutual desire to embark on a new era of cooperation and friendship between Azerbaijan and Syria, with a focus on re-establishing long-dormant bilateral relations. In this context, plans were discussed to reopen the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus, which has been closed for 12 years.

At the end of their meeting, Syrian Foreign Minister Al-Shibani was invited to visit Azerbaijan to further strengthen the newly formed ties. He gratefully accepted the invitation and expressed his enthusiasm for regular visits from Azerbaijani representatives to Syria.