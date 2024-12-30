Boeing Offers Condolences After Korea Air Tragedy

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Virginia, USA : has issued a statement following the crash landing of one of its 737-800 jets in South Korea on Sunday (Dec 29), which resulted in at least 174 fatalities.

The company confirmed it is in communication with Jeju Air and is "ready to offer support."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and our thoughts are with the and crew," the statement said.

Boeing have been involved in series of quality control incidents which have made headlines around the world-most notably the mid-air blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight in January 2024.

In a televised briefing, Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae said the cause of the crash was still unknown, and that there were no early signs of malfunction. He said the airline would cooperate with investigators.

Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 erupted in flames while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Korea, according to the country's transport agency.

There were 175 passengers and six crew on board. Two crew members have been rescued.

In a video broadcast on local media and since circulated on social media, the plane can be seen skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear deployed before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but South Korean officials said the plane was warned of a bird strike moments before the crash, hinting at a possible cause.

Although the cause is still unknown, the incident is the latest in a string of crashes and malfunctions involving Boeing aircraft.

More than 100 whistleblowers have made allegations about the Virginia-based plane manufacturer's safety practices, resulting in ongoing investigations and legal action.

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, speaking at the crash site: "No words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy."

Jeju Air, on its website: "We deeply apologize to all those affected by the incident at Muan Airport. We will make every effort to resolve the situation. We sincerely regret the distress caused.

