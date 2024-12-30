(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Your daily cup of coffee might soon cost more than you bargained for. Coffee prices have doubled on the New York in 2024, reaching historic highs.



This surge stems from a complex blend of factors affecting the global coffee market. Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, expected a bumper crop in 2024.



Instead, severe drought conditions led to a significant harvest shortfall. Neil Rosser of Bison Luxley explains, "The is nervous, realizing there's no easy fix for the lack of Brazilian coffee".



The Volcafe report in December further rattled markets. It estimates Brazi 's Arabica harvest will shrink by 11 million tons, causing prices to spike to $3.48 per pound.



This news sent shockwaves through the industry, as Brazil accounts for one-third of global coffee production. Climate change plays a crucial role in this crisis.







Unlike annual crops, coffee plants suffer long-term effects from adverse weather. The prolonged drought weakened plants, resulting in significant flower loss and reduced yields.

The Brewing Coffee Crisis

Economic factors compound the problem. Higher global interest rates and a stronger US dollar have made inventory maintenance costly for roasters. The market now favors short-term supply over stock holding, further driving up prices.



Geopolitical instabilities add another layer of uncertainty. The ongoing Ukraine war and potential sanctions under a new U.S. administration create market jitters. Meanwhile, China's growing coffee consumption may require expanded cultivation, potentially straining global supplies.



Logistical issues exacerbate the situation. At Santos Port in Brazil, 2 million bags of coffee sit idle, with shipping delays stretching from days to months. This bottleneck further constrains supply and increases costs.



The Brazilian Coffee Industry Association reports a 38% price increase in supermarkets over the past year. Celírio Inácio, the association's executive director, predicts an additional 35-40% hike by mid-January.



As the industry awaits official harvest estimates, consumers worldwide should brace for higher prices. This coffee crisis underscores the fragility of global supply chains and the far-reaching impacts of climate change on everyday commodities.



Your morning ritual might soon come with a heftier price tag, reflecting the complex interplay of climate, economics, and geopolitics in your cup.

