Cuca Returns To Atlético-MG: A Tale Of Triumph And Loyalty
12/30/2024 5:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG welcomed back their prodigal son, Cuca, as head coach on Sunday. The club signed him to a three-year contract, extending until December 2026. Cuca's return marks his fourth stint with the Belo Horizonte-based team.
The coach expressed his joy through the club's social media. "Hello, Massa. I'm coming. Extremely happy to be together again. Happy 2025 to all of us. Hugs," he said. His enthusiasm reflects the strong bond between Cuca and the club.
Cuca's journey with Atlético-MG began in 2011. His first tenure lasted until 2013, during which he led the team to unprecedented glory. Under his guidance, the club clinched its first Copa Libertadores title in 2013.
He also secured two Campeonato Mineiro titles in 2012 and 2013. The coach's second spell with the club in 2021 proved equally fruitful. That year, Cuca orchestrated a remarkable treble.
Atlético-MG won the Campeonato Mineiro, Campeonato Brasileiro, and Copa do Brasil . These achievements cemented Cuca's status as a club legend. Cuca's most recent stint with Atlético-MG ended in 2022.
He then had brief spells with Corinthians and Athletico-PR. At Athletico-PR, his last club, Cuca recorded 14 wins, four draws, and five losses. This record demonstrates his consistent ability to produce results.
The coach's return addresses the vacancy left by Argentine Gabriel Milito. Atlético-MG dismissed Milito towards the end of the previous season. Cuca's appointment signals the club's desire for stability and success.
Cuca's overall record with Atlético-MG speaks volumes. He has led the team in 245 matches, securing 135 victories, 55 draws, and 55 losses. This impressive tally makes him the most successful coach in the club's history.
The reunion between Cuca and Atlético-MG promises an exciting future. Fans eagerly anticipate the potential for more silverware under his leadership. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Cuca and his revitalized Atlético-MG squad.
