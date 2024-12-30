Tunisia's Ennejma Ezzahra .. A Unique Historical Site
Date
12/30/2024 3:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Shukri bin Mansour
TUNIS, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Ennejma Ezzahra, "Star of Venus", the Palace of the Baron Rodolphe d'Erlanger in northern Tunisia, is an outstanding example of Arab-Islamic architecture.
The historical Palace with its unique geographic location atop a cape in Sidi Bou Said, was built in 1912-1922 as the Baron's home in Tunisia, and after the independence of Tunisia in 1956, it was the first museum to open in the country.
The Baron oversaw the design and construction process drawing inspiration from a plethora of artistic movements, and borrowed the expertise of craftspeople from Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco.
The palace is home to some 2,200 rare artifacts and manuscripts. In 1991, it was turned into a concert hall for Arabic, Andalusian and Mediterranean music. (end) sbm
MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109040926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.