Tunisia's Ennejma Ezzahra .. A Unique Historical Site

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Shukri bin Mansour

TUNIS, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- Ennejma Ezzahra, "Star of Venus", the Palace of the Baron Rodolphe d'Erlanger in northern Tunisia, is an outstanding example of Arab-Islamic architecture.

The historical Palace with its unique geographic location atop a cape in Sidi Bou Said, was built in 1912-1922 as the Baron's home in Tunisia, and after the independence of Tunisia in 1956, it was the first museum to open in the country.

The Baron oversaw the design and process drawing inspiration from a plethora of artistic movements, and borrowed the expertise of craftspeople from Tunisia, Egypt and Morocco.

The palace is home to some 2,200 rare artifacts and manuscripts. In 1991, it was turned into a concert hall for Arabic, Andalusian and Mediterranean music. (end) sbm