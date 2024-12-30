UN head denounces intensifying violence between Houthis, Israel

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the escalating violence between Yemen’s Houthis and Israel, urging for an immediate ceasefire. His spokesperson made the statement on Thursday, highlighting the particularly concerning nature of Israeli targeting Sanaa International Airport, Red Sea ports, and power stations in Yemen. These airstrikes have resulted in significant casualties, including injuries to a member of the UN Humanitarian Air Service crew.



The spokesperson further explained that the airstrikes took place while a high-level UN delegation, led by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was present at the airport. The delegation had just finished discussions on Yemen’s dire humanitarian situation and the release of detained UN and other personnel when the strikes occurred.



The UN chief expressed grave concern over the growing risk of further escalation in the region and reiterated his call for all parties involved to halt military actions and show the utmost restraint. He also emphasized the severe impact of the airstrikes on Yemen’s humanitarian operations, warning that continued attacks on key infrastructure, like the Red Sea ports and Sanaa airport, could further undermine relief efforts for the Yemeni people.



Guterres’s statement underscores the urgent need for dialogue and peace in the region to prevent further suffering and instability.

