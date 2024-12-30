Sudan refuses report by IPC claiming spread of famine

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Sudan rejected a report issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an international organization that monitors global hunger, which highlighted the spread of famine in the country. The Sudanese criticized the report, claiming it was based on inaccurate standards and speculative results. The of Foreign Affairs released a statement arguing that the IPC’s findings were derived from outdated information, distant communications, and secondary sources, raising doubts about the report's reliability.



In the statement, the Sudanese government reiterated its commitment to improving the situation by addressing the root causes of the humanitarian crisis and enhancing food security for its citizens. The government emphasized that it is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people, though it rejected the famine claims outlined in the IPC's report.



The report, released earlier this week, stated that famine conditions were present in at least five areas of Sudan, including the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. It also warned that 17 other areas were at risk of famine, drawing attention to the severe impact of the ongoing crisis.



Sudan has been experiencing a devastating conflict since mid-April 2023, involving clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The conflict has led to over 29,680 deaths and displaced more than 14 million people, both within Sudan and abroad, according to the latest estimates by international organizations.

