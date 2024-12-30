Olena Zelenska meets orphans in Olena Zelenska Foundation

(MENAFN) Through Christmas holidays, First Lady Olena Zelenska met with kids from an orphanage in Chernivtsi area, where the Olena Zelenska Foundation is a guide. That’s in line with Zelenska’s post reads by Ukrinform.



In accordance with the First Lady, through the day the kids enjoyed many activities in Kyiv, wrapped up with a tea party at the Sofia of Kyiv Reserve.



"Here we discussed the impressions of the trip. It was really touching to see these children’s emotions and to learn about their dreams. I really want no child in Ukraine without parental care to be alone during these holidays, but instead to feel the support from adults," Zelenska stressed.



As Ukrinform stated previously, the Olena Zelenska Foundation in 2024 donated to health care facilities 77 ambulance vehicles, built 14 homes for huge foster families and shelters for schools, modernized a laboratory in Lviv, and enlarged the network of Superhero Schools for kids who needs long-term treatment.





MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109040591