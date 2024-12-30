Azerbaijan’s leader claims plane crash caused by ground fire

(MENAFN) Azerbaijan’s Leader Ilham Aliyev stated on Sunday that the passenger plane that crashed last week near Kazakhstan’s Aktau was hit by "ground fire," causing severe damage.



Speaking to Azerbaijani television, Aliyev revealed that investigations into the fatal crash are underway, with more details expected after the aircraft’s black boxes are analyzed.



"The evidence shows that the Azerbaijani civilian plane sustained external damage over Russian territory, near Grozny, and nearly lost control. Additionally, electronic warfare systems disrupted the plane’s stability.



"Simultaneously, weapons fired from the ground caused significant damage to the aircraft’s tail," he said.



Aliyev dismissed the theory that the crash resulted from a collision with birds, citing the numerous holes found on the plane’s fuselage.



He criticized Russia’s suggestion that an onboard explosion was the cause, calling it "regrettable and surprising" and accusing Moscow of attempting to conceal the truth.

