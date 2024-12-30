(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA)

--

1961 -- State of Kuwait Constituent assembly were held with the participation of 10,159 of 11,288 eligible voters, resulting in the election of 20 members from 10 constituencies.

1979 -- Abdullah Al-Roudhan passed away at age of 69. He was member in the first National Assembly, named of Social Affairs and Labor, and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

1990 -- Former Parliament Speaker Khaled Al-Ghunaim passed away at age of 74. He was a respected businessman who won a seat at the very first National Assembly. Al-Ghunaim was elected speaker two times.

1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that an earthquake measuring 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale shook Al-Rideefa, 50 kilometers southwest of Kuwait City.

2012 -- Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Mhareb elected as new Director General of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) during its general congress held in Tunisia.

2020 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced operation of a unit that treated naphtha using hydrogen at Mina Abdullah Refinery. This was one of the Clean Fuel Project's units. (end) bs