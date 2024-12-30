Today In Kuwait's History
Date
12/30/2024 1:05:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA)
--
1961 -- State of Kuwait Constituent assembly elections were held with the participation of 10,159 of 11,288 eligible voters, resulting in the election of 20 members from 10 constituencies.
1979 -- Abdullah Al-Roudhan passed away at age of 69. He was member in the first National Assembly, named Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
1990 -- Former Parliament Speaker Khaled Al-Ghunaim passed away at age of 74. He was a respected businessman who won a seat at the very first National Assembly. Al-Ghunaim was elected speaker two times.
1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announced that an earthquake measuring 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale shook Al-Rideefa, 50 kilometers southwest of Kuwait City.
2012 -- Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Mhareb elected as new Director General of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) during its general congress held in Tunisia.
2020 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced operation of a unit that treated naphtha using hydrogen at Mina Abdullah Refinery. This was one of the Clean Fuel Project's units. (end) bs
MENAFN30122024000071011013ID1109040453
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.