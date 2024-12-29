Nearly 200 Disability Decisions By MSEC Revoked Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement agencies have referred over 2,000 cases of questionable disability statuses issued by Medical-Social Expert Commissions (MSEC) to the of of Ukraine. Following reviews, disability statuses for 188 individuals have already been revoked.

Health Viktor Liashko disclosed this information during a television broadcast, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Law enforcement has forwarded over 2,000 cases to us. We have already reviewed nearly 1,000, and 188 disability statuses have been revoked,” Liashko stated.

The Minister added that 388 individuals involved in these cases have been summoned to a specialized research institute for reassessment.

Liashko urged medical professionals in expert panels to strictly adhere to legal protocols in their work.

He also reminded that starting January 1, 2025, MSECs will cease to function as separate legal entities.

inand

“When discussing the comprehensive reform of medical-social expertise, we have already restructured the medical aspect. This marks the first step in a broader reform. Next, we anticipate reforms from the social sector, the Ministry of Economy, and the Ministry of Education and Science. Together, these changes will complete the assessment framework for evaluating individuals' functionality, identifying their needs related to loss of function, and offering state-provided compensatory solutions,” Liashko explained.

The Minister assured that the healthcare system is prepared for the elimination of MSECs.

Liashko also highlighted that a list of diagnoses has been established for which disability statuses will be granted for life, eliminating the need for annual or biannual reassessments.“This has been clearly outlined in Cabinet resolutions and detailed in Ministry of Health regulations for each condition. This issue has been resolved and will be implemented in 2025 to settle the matter once and for all,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law eliminating Medical-Social Expert Commissions starting next year.