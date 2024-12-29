Date
12/29/2024 8:11:32 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal calls for change publishing a letter about how he's had enough with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership.
MP Chahal's comment on X @ChahalGeorge reads:
“Many individuals have requested copies of the emails I sent this morning to my colleagues in the Liberal caucus and the president of the Liberal Party of Canada. For the purpose of transparency, please find them attached.”
George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview | Chair of the Natural Resources Committee | @liberal_party
The post Time is of the essence appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN29122024000232011072ID1109040095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.