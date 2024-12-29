Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Defense Andris Spruds announced that another batch of drones from Latvian manufacturers -- over 1,000 units -- has been prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

He announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

Spruds stated that the shipment includes combat drones of various types and emphasized that Latvia's collaboration with its drone manufacturers to support Ukraine will continue.

"The Drone Coalition is led by Latvia and Great Britain. In 2025, Latvia will allocate another 20 million euros for drone procurement within the coalition framework," Spruds wrote.

In late October, soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate received drones purchased using charitable funds collected in Latvia.

Photo credit: Andris Spruds / X