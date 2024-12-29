عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones

Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones


12/29/2024 7:09:13 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced that another batch of drones from Latvian manufacturers -- over 1,000 units -- has been prepared for shipment to Ukraine.

He announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

Spruds stated that the shipment includes combat drones of various types and emphasized that Latvia's collaboration with its drone manufacturers to support Ukraine will continue.


Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones Image

"The Drone Coalition is led by Latvia and Great Britain. In 2025, Latvia will allocate another 20 million euros for drone procurement within the coalition framework," Spruds wrote.


Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones Image
Latvia To Supply Ukraine With Over 1,000 Combat Drones Image
 Read also: Latvia hands over 612 confiscated vehicles to Ukraine

In late October, soldiers from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate received drones purchased using charitable funds collected in Latvia.

Photo credit: Andris Spruds / X

MENAFN29122024000193011044ID1109040026


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search